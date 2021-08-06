Coronavirus Weekly Report: Florida Sets New Single, Seven-Day Highs For Cases

For the second time in a week, Florida has set a daily high of new COVID-19 cases.

Florida reported 22,783 more people tested positive for coronavirus Thursday.

It's the second day in a row the state recorded more than 20,000 cases and topped the previous high of 21,683 cases reported on July 31.

According to state figures reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 199 people statewide died from COVID-19 complications — the most in one day since February 19.

The deaths were recorded Thursday, but may have occurred in the days and weeks prior.

The 7-day rolling average of cases climbed to an unprecedented 18,933.

In addition, 13,427 people were hospitalized statewide with a COVID-19 diagnosis Friday — the fifth straight day that hospitalizations also set a new record.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data shows that 89.54% of Florida's ICU hospital beds are in use, with 42.18% of them being used by COVID-19 patients.

Overall, 84.2% of the state's inpatient beds were being used on Friday, with 23.16% of those being used by COVID-19 patients.

The hospital figures — bed use, ICU bed use, and COVID-19 patients — all increased from a day earlier.

For the week ending Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 134,506 people tested positive for the coronavirus — the highest weekly total yet.

The state's total case count is now 2,725,450.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, every county posted new highs in weekly case reports.

The positivity rate for new cases statewide rose to 18.9%, with Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco, and Hernando counties posting rates between 22.8 and 27.2%.

The Florida Department of Health also reported 616 new deaths for the week.

The number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations — 290,769 — was higher than a week earlier for the second week in a row. The state's vaccination rate is now at 63% of people over the age of 12.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from July 30-Aug. 5, 2021.

UPDATE: Weekly Situation Report From The Florida Department Of Health

Cases: 2,725,450 positive cases, an increase of 134,506 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 12,103,207 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 290,769. In all, 63% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 18.9%, from 18.1% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 39,695 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 616 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(July 30-Aug. 6, 2021)

County Cases (Increase) Positivity (prv.) # Vaccinations % Vaccinated (prv.) Hillsborough 171,575 (8,583) 22.8% (20.5%) 749,560 58% (57%) Pinellas 94,815 (5,125) 18.0% (16.7%) 541,133 61% (59%) Polk 86,837 (5,703) 26.3% (22.3%) 336,385 55% (53%) Sarasota 37,599 (1,934) 14.5% (13.3%) 282,832 70% (69%) Manatee 45,137 (1,985) 18.5% (17.5%) 215,683 60% (59%) Pasco 52,639 (3,404) 24.3% (22.5%) 278,330 58% (57%) Hernando 18,487 (1,346) 27.2% (25.5%) 89,673 52% (50%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

