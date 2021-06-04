Florida To Discontinue Release Of Daily Coronavirus Updates

The Florida Department of Health will no longer offer daily updates on coronavirus data that has been used to track information including the number of cases, deaths, and vaccines across the state.

Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, told News Service of Florida [paywall] in an email that the declining number of cases across the state prompted the decision.

“COVID-19 cases have significantly decreased over the past year as we have a less than 5% positivity rate, and our state is returning to normal, with vaccines widely available throughout Florida,” Pushaw said in the email.

While Pushaw told News Service of Florida there was no timetable in discontinuing the daily reports, the Florida Department of Health on Friday removed previous links to the daily number of cases, deaths, and state and county reports from its website.

Instead, the website now provides a link to a “Weekly Situation Report” state overview for the period from May 28 to June 3.

As of Friday, the state’s coronavirus dashboard also was last updated on Thursday.

The state had already stopped producing its daily updates on COVID-19 infection rates among staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

