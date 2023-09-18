A tropical system may impact Florida this weekend

Parts of the Sunshine State will likely see an increase in the rain and wind this weekend as an area of disturbed weather may turn into a tropical system.

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area off the Florida east coast for possible development later this week. A non-tropical low pressure system may form Thursday or Friday offshore in the Atlantic along a weak cold front. Now, there’s a chance that disturbance could take on subtropical characteristics. And if it does, the rain and wind will increase across parts of the east coast this weekend, and possibly farther inland. This may also cause the typical rough surf and increased rip currents, so boaters and beachgoers will need to check the forecast before venturing out.

If this system gets stronger than expected, the impacts could be higher so it’s important to stay updated as the week goes on.

Much farther away, a tropical wave is forecasted to move off the west coast of Africa later this week and likely become a depression soon afterwards. Conditions are favorable for development as the system tracks into the Central Atlantic and further strengthening is expected. The next named storm on the list is Ophelia.

When Nigel formed over the weekend, 10 storms have been named since Aug 20th, which is a new record in the Atlantic.