Hillsborough County is first to issue mandatory hurricane evacuations

Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said that Ian had reached Category 1 hurricane status.

Residents living in Zone A are under mandatory hurricane evacuation and residents in Zone B are recommended to evacuate, along with all low-lying areas, mobile and manufactured houses. Check your evacuation status here.

Emergency shelters will also be opened to residents beginning at 2 p.m. on Sept. 26, according to the county website.

During a press conference on Monday morning, Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley said the region is bracing for Category 3 hurricane winds, rain and flooding — with some estimates showing as much as 15 feet of storm surge.

"As it stands now, we are expecting 30 hours of tropical storm force winds," he said, calling Hurricane Ian "the real deal" and imploring residents to take the storm seriously.

He recommends that residents seek shelter with family, friends or coworkers who live farther inland, first – before seeking a county emergency shelter.

“They’re not a comfortable place,” he said. “But they will be a safe place for those who do not have anywhere to go.”

Acting early can help ease the backlog of evacuation routes.

County Administrator Bonnie Wise urged residents: “Do not wait. Time is of the essence. Act now.”

Reiterated by county sheriff, Chad Chronister, emergency hurricane procedures are only as effective as the buy-in from community members.

“Heed the warning,” he said.

Residents can find more information online at HCFLGov.net/StaySafe or text "Stay Safe" to 888777.

