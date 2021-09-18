© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical Storm Odette Slogs Offshore Of Mid-Atlantic Coast

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 18, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT
hurricane probability map
National Hurricane Center
/
As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Tropical Storm Odette is about 225 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and moving NE at 15 mph.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Tropical Storm Odette is slogging off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

As of a.m. Saturday, Odette was traveling northeast Saturday morning at 15 mph.

It was centered about 225 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Tags

Weather2021 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonTropical Storm Odette
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content