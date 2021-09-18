WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.
Tropical Storm Odette Slogs Offshore Of Mid-Atlantic Coast
No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.
Tropical Storm Odette is slogging off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.
As of a.m. Saturday, Odette was traveling northeast Saturday morning at 15 mph.
It was centered about 225 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.
Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.
