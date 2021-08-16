After Fred, Active Tropical Systems Not A Threat To Florida

While Tropical Storm Fred bears down on the Florida Panhandle, two other systems appeared to pose no threat to Florida.

Over the weekend, Tropical Depression Grace appeared to be on a track very similar to Fred, taking it past Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

However, Grace was south of Hispaniola on Monday morning, and the forecast track from the National Hurricane Center takes it south of Cuba and due-west into Mexico by this weekend.

As of Monday morning, Grace was located about 160 miles east-southeast of Port Au Prince in earthquake-ravaged Haiti, and moving to the west at 15 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph with higher gusts.

Grace had been downgraded into a depression but could regain tropical storm strength by Tuesday, according to the hurricane center.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Henri formed near Bermuda on Monday and is expected to remain over the Atlantic for the next few days.

