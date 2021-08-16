© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

After Fred, Active Tropical Systems Not A Threat To Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published August 16, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT
Updated August 16, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT
TSGraceTrack_081621_5a.png
National Hurricane Center
/
Tropical Depression Grace no longer appears to be a threat to Florida.

Tropical Depression Grace no longer appears to be a threat to Florida, while potential tropical storm Henri will pass south of Bermuda during the next few days.

While Tropical Storm Fred bears down on the Florida Panhandle, two other systems appeared to pose no threat to Florida.

Over the weekend, Tropical Depression Grace appeared to be on a track very similar to Fred, taking it past Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

However, Grace was south of Hispaniola on Monday morning, and the forecast track from the National Hurricane Center takes it south of Cuba and due-west into Mexico by this weekend.

As of Monday morning, Grace was located about 160 miles east-southeast of Port Au Prince in earthquake-ravaged Haiti, and moving to the west at 15 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph with higher gusts.

Grace had been downgraded into a depression but could regain tropical storm strength by Tuesday, according to the hurricane center.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Henri formed near Bermuda on Monday and is expected to remain over the Atlantic for the next few days.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
