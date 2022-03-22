USF names Rhea Law as its new president

For the first time, the University of South Florida will have an alum at its helm.

Three years to the day that the USF Board of Trustees named Jeffrey Currall president, they unanimously chose Rhea Law as his replacement.

Throughout their deliberations Tuesday, trustees noted Law's success as interim president, a position she has held since August 2021.

They also applauded her deep connections with the community, funding wins during the 2022 legislative session, and other work on key issues, including progress on an on-campus football stadium.

In discussions after interviewing both Law and fellow finalist, retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. and educator Jeffrey Talley, trustees spoke highly about her.

"Just like USF, Rhea is scrappy. A lot of folks may count us out, may have counted her out," said Vice Chair Michael Griffin. "Rhea Law is someone that I believe in my heart, believe in my mind, believe in my gut, has the passion to carry this university forward. She is the right leader at the right time in our trajectory."

But there was some discussion of Law's lack of experience in academia compared with Talley, who has taught and held leadership positions at a number of schools, including Notre Dame, Johns Hopkins, and Harvard.

Trustee Timothy Boaz noted that Law does not have experience as a professor, which would be helpful for someone overseeing faculty. But he added that he has found Law to be a convincing and collaborative leader.

And trustee Rick Piccolo reminded members that he was a part of the search for Currall. He noted that even with Currall's academic pedigree, the choice did not work out as they hoped.

"We've had seven months to test drive the president, who faced a lot of issues when she came here," he said. "Consolidation was still very much in the air, COVID, budgetary issues, and I think issues with communication with faculty and students and she seems to have been addressing that pretty aggressively. In my mind I think Rhea is the right person at this time."

The appointment is pending confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors, which will meet at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville next week.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

