Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Moderna Selects USF For Study On COVID Vaccine In Young Children

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Rick Mayer
Published August 12, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT
Moderna covid vaccine vial and syringe
In March, Moderna announced it began testing its shot in children through a study called KidCOVE. Moderna intends to enroll up to 12,000 participants in the United States and Canada.

Researchers are seeking volunteers in the greater Tampa Bay region to participate in the study to evaluate safety and immune responses. Enrollment will begin in the coming days.

The University of South Florida has been selected as a site for a clinical trial testing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 10 years.

Researchers at USF Health's Morsani College of Medicine are seeking volunteers in the greater Tampa Bay region to participate in the study to evaluate safety and immune responses.

“Widespread vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19, and this rigorous scientific study may go a long way toward increasing vaccine access in this younger demographics," said Dr. Charles Lockwood, dean of the College of Medicine.

Participants will be randomly selected to receive the vaccine or placebo. and will be followed for 12 months to monitor health and safety.

Enrollment for the study begins in coming days via email at usfchildrenscovidvaccine@gmail.com or phone/text at (813) 853-1149.

