© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Vincent Jackson, Former Bucs' Wide Receiver, Dead At 38

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published February 15, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST
football player
Wikipedia
Vincent Jackson, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-2016 before becoming involved in local businesses and charities, was found dead Monday in a Brandon hotel room.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver played for the Bucs from 2012 to 2016, but Jackson may be better known for his community work off the field while with the team and after his retirement.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson.

Jackson, 38, was found dead in a hotel room at the Homewood Suites in Brandon around 11:30 a.m. Monday by a housekeeper.

There were no apparent signs of trauma, and the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

In a press release announcing the death, the Hillsborough County Office said Jackson was first reported missing by his family Wednesday.

A report was filed the following day, but sheriff's deputies found him at the hotel Friday and spoke to him, so the case was cancelled.

Jackson had apparently been living at the hotel since sometime last month.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver played for the Bucs from 2012 to 2016, where he set a number of team records that still stand. That followed seven seasons with the San Diego Chargers, who drafted Jackson in 2005.

Jackson was involved with the Tampa Bay community, with his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation providing tickets to military families at Bucs' home games.

Both of Jackson's parents served in the U.S. Armed Forces, while Jackson had also written the Danny Dogtags series of children’s books that helped children in military families.

The Buccaneers tweeted Monday expressing their sadness about Jackson's death.

They praised him not just for this on-the-field performance, but for his achievements off the field, where he was named as the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee four years in a row.

Jackson received a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida Muma College of Business in 2016, setting him up for a career after football.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Jackson remained active in Tampa Bay area businesses and charities after retiring in 2018.

He was an owner of Cask Social Kitchen in Tampa and vice president of the Callaloo Group, which was renovating the Food Hall at the Manhattan Casino in St. Petersburg.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Lindsey, and four children.

Tags

SportsTampa Bay BuccaneersNFLHillsborough County SheriffVincent Jackson
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner has been the producer and reporter for "University Beat" on WUSF 89.7 FM since 2001 and on WUSF TV from 2007-2017. In addition to serving as a producer, reporter, host and assistant news director, he serves as intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content