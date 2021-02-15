Vincent Jackson, Former Bucs' Wide Receiver, Dead At 38

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson.

Jackson, 38, was found dead in a hotel room at the Homewood Suites in Brandon around 11:30 a.m. Monday by a housekeeper.

There were no apparent signs of trauma, and the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

In a press release announcing the death, the Hillsborough County Office said Jackson was first reported missing by his family Wednesday.

A report was filed the following day, but sheriff's deputies found him at the hotel Friday and spoke to him, so the case was cancelled.

Jackson had apparently been living at the hotel since sometime last month.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver played for the Bucs from 2012 to 2016, where he set a number of team records that still stand. That followed seven seasons with the San Diego Chargers, who drafted Jackson in 2005.

Jackson was involved with the Tampa Bay community, with his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation providing tickets to military families at Bucs' home games.

Both of Jackson's parents served in the U.S. Armed Forces, while Jackson had also written the Danny Dogtags series of children’s books that helped children in military families.

The Buccaneers tweeted Monday expressing their sadness about Jackson's death.

They praised him not just for this on-the-field performance, but for his achievements off the field, where he was named as the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee four years in a row.

Rest in peace, Vincent Jackson. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ik3GYZjQDr — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 15, 2021

Jackson received a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida Muma College of Business in 2016, setting him up for a career after football.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Jackson remained active in Tampa Bay area businesses and charities after retiring in 2018.

He was an owner of Cask Social Kitchen in Tampa and vice president of the Callaloo Group, which was renovating the Food Hall at the Manhattan Casino in St. Petersburg.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Lindsey, and four children.