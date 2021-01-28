© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
SB55_Primary_City_Date_RGB.jpg
Super Bowl LV
WUSF's coverage of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021.

Tampa To Issue Outdoor Mask Mandate For Super Bowl, Castor Says

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 28, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST
Setting up for Super Bowl Experience
Daylina Miller / WUSF Public Media
Masks will be required at crowded outdoor events around the Super Bowl, including the Super Bowl Experience.

It will include outdoor activities where large crowds are expected.

Fans attending outdoor Super Bowl activities in Tampa will be required to wear face masks.

In a Facebook Live video Wednesday, in which she provided updates on the city’s efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she will extend an existing mandate to include outdoor events.

“We have a mask order in place and we are extending that for a number of the outdoor areas that we know will be densely populated with Super Bowl fans,” Castor said.

The order would include events such as the Super Bowl Experience, a fan event that will take place at various locations along the Tampa Riverwalk starting Friday.

It would also include the game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

