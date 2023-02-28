Florida Matters explores the top issues ahead of the 2023 legislative session

The legislative session starts March 7, so this week on Florida Matters, we’re discussing changes that could be made to Florida laws and how it could affect you.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with journalists Mitch Perry and Lynn Hatter to discuss new legislation.

Some of the biggest issues up for debate include new rules on carrying concealed weapons, affordable housing, sweeping changes to education, and raising the bar for getting constitutional amendments passed.

Here's Hatter talking about a "sleeper" bill that she says is getting support from both Florida Democrats and Republicans:

And here's Perry and Hatter discussong the possibilities of a bill targeting abortion during this session, despite Gov. Ron DeSantis' silence on the issue:

Peddie also talked via Zoom with Linda Chaney, the state representative for Florida’s 61st district in southeastern Pinellas County, about her priorities for the upcoming session.

Chaney’s a Republican from St. Pete Beach. This is her second term. Chaney says she’s focused on balancing the need to protect the environment — and the needs of business.

In the clip below, Chaney talks in detail about beach renourishment, and another piece of legislation she’s sponsoring, focused on paid family leave.

