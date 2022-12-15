© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

Florida commuters will get toll relief in 2023 after DeSantis signs bill

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published December 15, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST
DeSantis at the podium talking
Gov. Ron DeSantis
/
Florida commuters who use a transponder will receive toll rebates in 2023 under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Dec. 15, 2022.

Florida commuters who use a transponder will receive toll rebates in 2023 under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday.

The bill will credit commuters 50% of their tolls if their transponder is used at least 35 times during a month. DeSantis said it ensures Floridians, and not tourists, will benefit from the rebate program.

“Tourists are still going to pay the same,” DeSantis said. “We want our folks that are working every day to be able to benefit.”

He estimated the rebates will cost the state $500 million next year. Commuters are expected to save an average of almost $400 over the year.

The bill approving them was passed Wednesday during a special session held to address property insurance issues and a property tax rebate for people whose homes were left uninhabitable after Hurricane Ian.

Politics / Issues 2022 Florida LegislatureRon DeSantisflorida toll roadsSunPass
Associated Press
