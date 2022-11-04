© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

Florida's attorney general launches the One Pill Can Kill website to combat fentanyl

WFSU | By Gina Jordan
Published November 4, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
Thomas
/
stock.adobe.com

Attorney General Ashley Moody is offering resources about the dangers of fentanyl. The powerful opioid is turning up in drugs like marijuana.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has launched the One Pill Can Kill website with resources about the dangers of fentanyl. More and more, she says the opioid is being hidden in drugs like marijuana and cocaine, unbeknownst to the user.

“People need to know that just one pill laced with fentanyl is enough to kill a full grown adult," Moody says in a video about the website. "Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for American adults between the ages of 18 and 45.”

According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic opioids like fentanyl killed more than 71,000 Americans in 2021.

The website includes information on:

  • Types of illicit drugs that could contain synthetic opioids;
  • Prevalence of these substances in the illicit drug market.
  • How to spot addiction before it is too late.

The site also contains information to help parents talk to children about the dangers of by illicit drug use.

Gina Jordan
