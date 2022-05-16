Michele Rayner is the latest to drop out of the District 13 race

Another Democrat has dropped out of the race for Pinellas County's Congressional District 13 and is blaming the state's newly drawn district maps for her move.

State Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, says she will instead run again for a seat in the Florida House.

In a video posted on Twitter, Rayner called the congressional map inspired by one from Republican Governor Ron DeSantis partisan and potentially illegal.

I wanted to share this important news with you.

"I'm suspending my campaign for Congress."

"We're going to take our fight back to Tallahassee," Rayner said in the video. "Many of you know I've recently been called Ron DeSantis' worst nightmare, and I'm his worst nightmare because I speak truth to power, I hold him accountable. and I fight for the people. And that's what I am going to continue to do in the state house."

Last week, fellow Democratic state representative Ben Diamond dropped his bid for Congress.

Legislators approved a map that combines the St. Petersburg district with Tampa neighborhoods currently represented by longtime Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Castor.

