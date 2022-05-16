© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Michele Rayner is the latest to drop out of the District 13 race

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By WUSF Staff
Published May 16, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT
Michele Rayner looking into the camera
Michele Rayner
/
Twitter
State Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, announced in a video on May 16, 2022, that she is dropping out of the District 13 race and will instead run again for a seat in the Florida House.

The Democrat joined Ben Diamond, who pulled out of the race last week and cited the state's new congressional map.

Another Democrat has dropped out of the race for Pinellas County's Congressional District 13 and is blaming the state's newly drawn district maps for her move.

State Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, says she will instead run again for a seat in the Florida House.

In a video posted on Twitter, Rayner called the congressional map inspired by one from Republican Governor Ron DeSantis partisan and potentially illegal.

"We're going to take our fight back to Tallahassee," Rayner said in the video. "Many of you know I've recently been called Ron DeSantis' worst nightmare, and I'm his worst nightmare because I speak truth to power, I hold him accountable. and I fight for the people. And that's what I am going to continue to do in the state house."

Last week, fellow Democratic state representative Ben Diamond dropped his bid for Congress.

Legislators approved a map that combines the St. Petersburg district with Tampa neighborhoods currently represented by longtime Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Castor.

Tags

Politics / Issues 2022 ElectionsMichele RaynerCongressional District 13Ben DiamondFlorida redistrictingredistrictingcongressional maps
WUSF Staff
See stories by WUSF Staff
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content