Florida Will Soon Issue $5,000 Fines For Violating State's Vaccine Passport Ban

Florida will soon start issuing fines for businesses that require customers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports.

The Florida Department of Health filed a notice last week. It says businesses, schools and government agencies that require proof of vaccination will face a $5,000 fine starting Sept. 16.

Anyone found in violation will receive a notice and can request a hearing before the fine is enforced.

COVID-19 infections in Florida have skyrocketed over the summer as the state has been one of the hardest hit areas of the U.S. from the delta variant.

A federal judge ruled last month that Norwegian Cruise Lines CAN require proof of vaccines. The DeSantis administration has said it would appeal that ruling.

