Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Will Soon Issue $5,000 Fines For Violating State's Vaccine Passport Ban

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 2, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT
Ron DeSantis
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports.

The Florida Department of Health filed a notice last week that said the fines would begin on Sept. 16.

Florida will soon start issuing fines for businesses that require customers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports.

The Florida Department of Health filed a notice last week. It says businesses, schools and government agencies that require proof of vaccination will face a $5,000 fine starting Sept. 16.

Anyone found in violation will receive a notice and can request a hearing before the fine is enforced.

COVID-19 infections in Florida have skyrocketed over the summer as the state has been one of the hardest hit areas of the U.S. from the delta variant.

A federal judge ruled last month that Norwegian Cruise Lines CAN require proof of vaccines. The DeSantis administration has said it would appeal that ruling.

