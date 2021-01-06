© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

Florida Lawmakers Condemn Pro-Trump Protests On Social Media

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST
Gov. Rick Scott.
Gov. Rick Scott condemned the actions of the protesters.

Here's what lawmakers from around the state had to say about Wednesday's protests.

Florida's senators, and members of the state's Congressional delegation, have decried the actions of pro-Trump extremists who have stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in protest of the Electoral College vote.

Both Democrats and Republicans took to Twitter to condemn the actions, with the reactions ranging from calling the protesters "un-American" to "completely unacceptable."

State lawmakers are condemning the actions of pro-Trump extremists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The protests come amid the Electoral College vote that would seal President-elect Joe Biden's November victory.

This is while President Donald Trump called for calm.

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, both Republicans, strongly criticized the pro-Trump crowd at the Capitol:

Meanwhile, Democratic Representatives Charlie Crist, of St. Petersburg, and Kathy Castor, of Tampa, called for Trump to be removed from office.

Legislators from across Tampa Bay came into agreement on the protesters' actions, with Tampa Democrat Kathy Castor referring to the crowd as "racist white supremacists:"

And other reaction from Florida lawmakers:

