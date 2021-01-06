Florida Lawmakers Condemn Pro-Trump Protests On Social Media

Florida's senators, and members of the state's Congressional delegation, have decried the actions of pro-Trump extremists who have stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in protest of the Electoral College vote.

Both Democrats and Republicans took to Twitter to condemn the actions, with the reactions ranging from calling the protesters "un-American" to "completely unacceptable."

State lawmakers are condemning the actions of pro-Trump extremists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The protests come amid the Electoral College vote that would seal President-elect Joe Biden's November victory.

This is while President Donald Trump called for calm.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, both Republicans, strongly criticized the pro-Trump crowd at the Capitol:

Everyone has a right to peacefully protest. No one has a right to commit violence. What happened today at the Capitol is disgraceful and un-American. It is not what our country stands for. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 6, 2021

There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Democratic Representatives Charlie Crist, of St. Petersburg, and Kathy Castor, of Tampa, called for Trump to be removed from office.

The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It's time to remove the President. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) January 6, 2021

Trump can NOT remain in office any longer. — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) January 7, 2021

Legislators from across Tampa Bay came into agreement on the protesters' actions, with Tampa Democrat Kathy Castor referring to the crowd as "racist white supremacists:"

The violence and lawlessness we saw today was completely unacceptable. As a nation, we must do better. pic.twitter.com/rBPwubP62n — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 6, 2021

These unruly behaviors are completely unacceptable and place law enforcement and countless individuals in harm’s way. (2/2) — Gus Bilirakis (@RepGusBilirakis) January 6, 2021

It’s entirely outrageous that the defeated president is egging on racist white supremacists for violent action, disrupting a peaceful transfer of power.



Have no doubt: Joe Biden will be sworn in as President in 2 weeks. — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) January 6, 2021

What’s happening now in the U.S. Capitol is sickening and unacceptable. Guns drawn inside the House chamber and reports of shots fired and one woman in critical condition make this a dark day in the history of our nation. — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) January 6, 2021

And other reaction from Florida lawmakers:

Attacking our Capitol and the selfless law enforcement officers defending it is as unpatriotic and appalling as it gets. The people who are doing that must stop so we can return to our democratic process! — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) January 6, 2021

This is a violent insurrection. An attempted coup by Trump supporters at his encouragement.



They’re attacking the building that represents our democracy and threatening those who work in it.



History will remember this dark day as a seditious attack by Americans against America. — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) January 6, 2021

Today’s violence on Capitol Hill was outrageous, shameful, and a complete assault on our democracy. The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. @realDonaldTrump must be removed from office immediately! — Alcee L. Hastings (@RepHastingsFL) January 7, 2021

The Capitol building is the center and sacred symbol of democracy. Today’s violent actions undermine the principles and values that our nation was founded on.



Individuals who broke into the US Capitol or assaulted our law enforcement should face the full consequences of the law. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) January 6, 2021

My full statement on the abhorrent events at the Capitol is below.



I am irate. I am heartbroken. My message is simple. Violence will not be tolerated. If you attack the Capitol, you attack this country. pic.twitter.com/MIPCERPUvr — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) January 6, 2021

This morning, President @realDonaldTrump explicitly called for demonstrations and protests to be peaceful.



He was far more explicit about his calls for peace than some of the BLM and left-wing rioters were this summer when we saw violence sweep across this nation. pic.twitter.com/Ef7gKwdY1K — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 7, 2021