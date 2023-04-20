© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State

Here's why Floridians may have been jolted from a sound sleep before the crack of dawn

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published April 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT
Officials with the state Division of Emergency Management are apologizing for sending an emergency alert just before 5 a.m.

Luckily, for some of us who are early risers, the piercing sound that came from our cell phones early Thursday morning may not have been as jarring as it was for folks who were woken up from a sound sleep.

Officials with the state Division of Emergency Management are apologizing for sending that notification just before 5 a.m.

In a tweet sent out Thursday morning, they explained that alerts are tested on a variety of platforms each month, and Thursday morning's was only supposed to be on TV.

However, it was apparently mistakenly sent to cell phones instead, interrupting sleep for quite a few people.

Monthly tests for broadcasters — required by the Federal Communications Commission — are initiated by the state alternating between 4:50 a.m. and 1:50 p.m.

But when Thursday morning's test was fired, it was delivered to cell phones instead.

The officials added that they're taking appropriate action to make sure it will not happen again, and "only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night."

