Here's why Floridians may have been jolted from a sound sleep before the crack of dawn

Luckily, for some of us who are early risers, the piercing sound that came from our cell phones early Thursday morning may not have been as jarring as it was for folks who were woken up from a sound sleep.

If you were one of millions of Floridians jolted awake by an emergency alert sent to your phone early Thursday morning, listen up.

Officials with the state Division of Emergency Management are apologizing for sending that notification just before 5 a.m.

In a tweet sent out Thursday morning, they explained that alerts are tested on a variety of platforms each month, and Thursday morning's was only supposed to be on TV.

We know a 4:45 AM wake up call isn't ideal 😅@FLSERT wants to apologize for the early morning text. Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping. — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 20, 2023

However, it was apparently mistakenly sent to cell phones instead, interrupting sleep for quite a few people.

Monthly tests for broadcasters — required by the Federal Communications Commission — are initiated by the state alternating between 4:50 a.m. and 1:50 p.m.

But when Thursday morning's test was fired, it was delivered to cell phones instead.

The officials added that they're taking appropriate action to make sure it will not happen again, and "only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night."