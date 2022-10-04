Some Sarasota schools aim to open Monday, others in mid-October due to Hurricane Ian damage

After closing on Sept. 27 "indefinitely" due to Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County schools announced Tuesday they plan to reopen schools in the northern part of the county on Monday, while schools in the more heavily affected areas further south may not reopen until mid-October.

"The reopening plan is going to be a phased reopening plan. North County schools from Taylor Ranch north, we are shooting for Monday, we'd like to open on Monday, be ready for that," Sarasota superintendent Brennan Asplen said.

"South county schools will follow and they will take at least another week to reopen with the amount of damage we have had down there in our schools."

Another news conference will be held later this week to announce an update on the reopening plans.

All schools in the county experienced water intrusion, Asplen said. Some had more damage, including food that spoiled when the power went out, debris piling up, sewer and plumbing problems, roof leaks, and possible mold in carpets.

"Obviously that's a critical concern for us and so our motto is when in doubt, cut it out," said Jody Dumas, chief operating officer in Sarasota schools.

Fourteen district schools served as evacuation shelters when Hurricane Ian approached, making landfall Wednesday in Cayo Costa, off the coast of Fort Myers, and causing storm surge and flooding in southern parts of Sarasota County including Venice and North Port.

"Currently, we have two shelters that are still open Venice High School for general population and Tatum Elementary for our medically dependent guests. Those plan to be closed on Friday at the end of the day so we can begin cleaning those to help us reopen as soon as possible," Asplen said.

Asplen asked parents for patience.

"To open the schools, we may have to move some classes to other areas. Your children might have a classroom in the cafeteria until we can get that rug switched out and so on and so forth, so we want to make it as safe as possible," Asplen said.

An emergency school board meeting was held earlier Tuesday, and the board voted to give Asplen power to act on behalf of the board for 45 days in order to expedite the recovery.

Asplen said much of the money being spent for cleanup would be reimbursed by FEMA.

Here is a list of schools expected to reopen Monday, according to School Board member Bridget Ziegler:

Alta Vista Elementary

Ashton Elementary

Bay Haven School of Basics Plus

Brentwood Elementary

Emma E. Booker Elementary

Fruitville Elementary

Garden Elementary

Gocio Elementary

Gulf Gate Elementary

Lakeview Elementary

Phillippi Shores Elementary

Southside Elementary

Tatum Ridge Elementary

Taylor Ranch Elementary

Tuttle Elementary

Venice Elementary

Wilkinson Elementary

Booker Middle

Brookside Middle

Laurel Nokomis School

McIntosh Middle

Sarasota Middle

Venice Middle

Booker High

Oak Park School

Pine View School

Riverview High

Sarasota High

Suncoast Polytechnical High

Suncoast Technical College - Sarasota Campus

Triad School

Venice High School

The following traditional public schools are projected to open Monday, October 17:

Atwater Elementary

Cranberry Elementary

Englewood Elementary

Glenallen Elementary

Lamarque Elementary

Toledo Blade Elementary

Heron Creek Middle

Woodland Middle

North Port High School

Suncoast Technical College - North Port Campus

The school district is collecting supplies for people in need in the aftermath of the storm. Locations and times are below.

Riverside Church

Address: 8660 Daniel’s Parkway, Ft. Myers

Drop-Off dates & timeframe: Through Thursday, Oct. 6 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day

Grace Community Church

Address: 8000 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL, 34241

Drop-Off dates & timeframe: Through Sunday, Oct. 9 – 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each day

First Sarasota – The Downtown Baptist Church

Address: 1661 Main Street, Sarasota, FL 34236

Drop-Off dates & timeframe: Through Wednesday, Oct. 5 – 9 a.m.-noon each day

South Shore Community Church

Address: 1899 South Tuttle Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34239

Drop-Off dates & timeframe: Through Saturday, Oct. 8 – Noon-7 p.m. each day

*-Coast Life Church

Address: 1100 U.S. Hwy 41 Bypass, Venice

Drop-Off timeframes: 8-10 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

Address: 580 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232

Drop-Off dates & timeframes:

Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Closed for Yom Kippur

Thursday, Oct. 6 – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.