Public Meetings Set To Begin For Tropicana Field Redevelopment

St. Petersburg residents will get chance starting Monday to assist in the selection of the developer that will reimagine the Tropicana Field site.

The public comment phase of St. Petersburg Mayor Kriseman’s decision-making process will begin Monday. The city created three ways for residents to give input regarding the four proposals.

Participants must register in advance.

The first is to attend a virtual or in-person meeting, although attendance in-person will be limited. The first meeting will be virtual on Monday from 6-8:30 p.m., the second will be Wednesday from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Coliseum, and the third is Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Coliseum.

The second way is to visit an immersive showroom to see proposal summaries and renderings. The showrooms will be active starting April 12 and will be located at the North Library, Mirror Lake Library, JW Cate Rec Center, and Enoch Davis Rec Center.

Finally, residents can leave a comment at www.stpete.org/trop to voice their opinion.

The community feedback will be shared with Kriseman to inform the final development partner selection, which he says he will make by May or June.

Kriseman unveiled seven proposals for the site in January, and has narrowed the field to four.

The proposals include plans with — or without — a stadium for the Rays, whose lease at Tropicana Field expires in 2027.

