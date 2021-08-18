Coronavirus Cases Increase by 23,335, Hospitalizations Grow By 264

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 23,335 on Wednesday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency also reported that the state's deaths from COVID-19 increased by eight to 41,138.

Florida’s coronavirus case total now stands at 2,987,433.

There were 17,096 people with the coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals, an increase of 264 over Tuesday. It's the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Of those in the hospital, 3,642 people were in intensive care, which was more than 55 percent of the state's staffed ICU beds.

While the cases and deaths were recorded over the last two days, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. WUSF's statistics are tabulated on a cumulative basis, while the CDC is adjusting its figures so cases and deaths are recorded on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.