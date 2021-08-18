© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus Cases Increase by 23,335, Hospitalizations Grow By 264

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published August 18, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT
coronavirus daily report.jpg

The number of people in Florida's hospitals with the coronavirus rose by 264 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 17,096, a new high for the state.

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 23,335 on Wednesday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency also reported that the state's deaths from COVID-19 increased by eight to 41,138.

Florida’s coronavirus case total now stands at 2,987,433.

There were 17,096 people with the coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals, an increase of 264 over Tuesday. It's the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Of those in the hospital, 3,642 people were in intensive care, which was more than 55 percent of the state's staffed ICU beds.

While the cases and deaths were recorded over the last two days, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. WUSF's statistics are tabulated on a cumulative basis, while the CDC is adjusting its figures so cases and deaths are recorded on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.

Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
