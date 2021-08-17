Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Site Opens At Orlando's Camping World Stadium

Gov Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the opening of a state-supported site at Camping World Stadium in Orlando where up to 320 people a day can receive monoclonal antibody treatment to help fight COVID-19 infections.

DeSantis, who promised that additional sites would open in the coming days, said he wanted to promote the availability of the treatment and to expand access to it.

DeSantis said hospital officials report that “well over 90 percent” of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 aren’t vaccinated, but they also have not had monoclonal antibody treatment to help fight the infection.

The treatment provides a temporary but immediate boost to the immune system.

DeSantis called the treatment a “tool in the toolbox” that should be used but said he thinks it has been “underpublicized.”

DeSantis opened a similar site in Jacksonville last week.

