Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Site Opens At Orlando's Camping World Stadium

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published August 17, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT
DeSantis orlando
Twitter/@GovRonDeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis, who promised that additional sites would open in the coming days, said he wanted to promote the availability of the treatment and to expand access to it.

Gov Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the opening of a state-supported site at Camping World Stadium in Orlando where up to 320 people a day can receive monoclonal antibody treatment to help fight COVID-19 infections.

DeSantis said hospital officials report that “well over 90 percent” of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 aren’t vaccinated, but they also have not had monoclonal antibody treatment to help fight the infection.

The treatment provides a temporary but immediate boost to the immune system.

DeSantis called the treatment a “tool in the toolbox” that should be used but said he thinks it has been “underpublicized.”

DeSantis opened a similar site in Jacksonville last week.

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirusmonoclonal antibodiesRon DeSantisorlandoCamping World Stadium
