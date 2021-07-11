© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Health News Florida

AARP Wants Financial Help For Millions Of Caregivers In Florida

WFSU | By Gina Jordan
Published July 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT
The proposed Credit for Caring Act in Congress would provide a tax credit of up to $5,000 to eligible caregivers.
The proposed Credit for Caring Act in Congress would provide a tax credit of up to $5,000 to eligible caregivers.

An estimated 48 million people in the U-S are providing in-home care to an adult loved one — 3 million of those caregivers live in Florida. AARP says a new study demonstrates the need to support family caregivers with financial assistance.

An estimated 48 million people in the U-S are providing in-home care to an adult loved one. 3 million of those caregivers live in Florida.

AARP says a new study demonstrates the need to support family caregivers with financial assistance. AARP is a membership group that lobbies for those over age 50. The group is touting the proposed Credit for Caring Act in Congress. It would provide a tax credit of up to $5,000 to eligible caregivers.

"Because Florida’s demographics are what they are with a significant aging population, there are a significant number of Floridians who are living this life and providing this care," says Jeff Johnson, state director of AARP Florida. "So providing a bit of a tax break for those who are providing that care is really helpful.”

Johnson says many caregivers sacrifice their own financial security for their loved ones.

"Many of us know people who are experiencing this or else we're providing care ourselves. One of the things we may not have thought about as we think about the time demands that it presents is that there's a financial impact as well," Johnson says. "So what our study showed was that 78% of family caregivers incur some kind of expenses out of pocket. On average, this is about $7000 a year.”

Florida has approximately 4.5 million residents age 65 and older, according to the state Office of Economic and Demographic Research. A decade from now, that number is projected to be about 6 million.

So, Johnson says AARP Florida is focused on the future of the long term care system.

"We think after the pandemic, a lot of things that have been wrong with our system - its over reliance on nursing homes that may not be able to always provide the best care - have become really clear," Johnson says, "It's important that we do everything we can to help people age at home because it's certainly where they would like to be in almost every case and also a more affordable place but also a safer place post COVID.”

The Credit For Caring Act lays out how caregivers would be eligible for the tax credit. For example, the people they’re caring for must meet certain physical or cognitive limitations according to doctors.

The proposal applies to anyone caring for a friend or family member at home. Johnson says Congress could take action on the proposal by early fall.

Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News FloridaAARPcaregiversOffice of Economic and Demographic Research
Gina Jordan
Gina Jordanis the host of Morning Edition for WFSU News. Gina is a Tallahassee native and graduate of Florida State University. She spent 15 years working in news/talk and country radio in Orlando before becoming a reporter and All Things Considered host for WFSU in 2008. She left after a few years to spend more time with her son, working part-time as the capital reporter/producer for WLRN Public Media in Miami and as a drama teacher at Young Actors Theatre. She also blogged and reported for StateImpact Florida, an NPR education project, and produced podcasts and articles for AVISIAN Publishing. Gina has won awards for features, breaking news coverage, and newscasts from contests including the Associated Press, Green Eyeshade, and Murrow Awards. Gina is on the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Board of Directors. Gina is thrilled to be back at WFSU! In her free time, she likes to read, travel, and watch her son play football. Follow Gina Jordan on Twitter: @hearyourthought
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content