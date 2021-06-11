How Has The COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Your Health?

Health News Florida is inviting members of the community with chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, etc., to share how the pandemic has affected their health.

Maybe your doctors' appointments were cancelled because of stay-at-home orders or you lost your health insurance because you were laid off from work. Or maybe the pandemic caused stress and anxiety that threw off your health routines.

If you or someone you know experienced disruptions in managing chronic health conditions, share your feedback by filling out this form: