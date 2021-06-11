© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
unequal_shots_covid_square_031121.png
Unequal Shots
WUSF is reporting on how race impacts the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. We're reaching out to local residents in communities of color, giving them a chance to share how Florida's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine distribution has affected them.WUSF’s reporting on disparities in health care access is funded in part by the COVID-19 Response Initiative of Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

How Has The COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Your Health?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published June 11, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
A doctor in a white lab coat and trans pride sticker talks to a patient in an exam room.
Ysa Taylor for Metro Inclusive Health
/

Whether or not you ever had COVID-19, the pandemic may still have disrupted your health routines and access to care.

Health News Florida is inviting members of the community with chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, etc., to share how the pandemic has affected their health.

Maybe your doctors' appointments were cancelled because of stay-at-home orders or you lost your health insurance because you were laid off from work. Or maybe the pandemic caused stress and anxiety that threw off your health routines.

If you or someone you know experienced disruptions in managing chronic health conditions, share your feedback by filling out this form:

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now