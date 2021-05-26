Positivity Rate For New Coronavirus Cases Drops To Lowest Mark Since October

The state's positivity rate for new coronavirus cases dropped to 3.54%, the Florida Department of Health Reported on Wednesday. That's the lowest it's been since Oct. 11.

The health department reported 2,327 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 66 deaths.

That includes 556 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region and 18 deaths.

Wednesday’s totals brought the number of cases reported in Florida to 2,316,142 and the number of deaths from the virus to 37,382.

Statewide, 2,059 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 10,123,898 Floridians had been vaccinated, with 8,091,013 of them having completed the one or two-dose series.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, May 26)



Positive Tests – 2,316,142| Deaths – 37,382

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 2,327 | Deaths – 66

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 556 | Deaths – 18

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 78,132 | Positivity Rate – 3.54%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

