Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Positivity Rate For New Coronavirus Cases Drops To Lowest Mark Since October

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published May 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT
Florida Coronavirus Dashboard
Florida Department of Health
/
The state on Wednesday reported 556 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region and 18 deaths.

Locally, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Hernando Counties each reported four new deaths due to complications from COVID-19.

The state's positivity rate for new coronavirus cases dropped to 3.54%, the Florida Department of Health Reported on Wednesday. That's the lowest it's been since Oct. 11.

The health department reported 2,327 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 66 deaths.

That includes 556 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region and 18 deaths.

Wednesday’s totals brought the number of cases reported in Florida to 2,316,142 and the number of deaths from the virus to 37,382.

Statewide, 2,059 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 10,123,898 Floridians had been vaccinated, with 8,091,013 of them having completed the one or two-dose series.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, May 26)

  • Positive Tests – 2,316,142| Deaths – 37,382

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 2,327 | Deaths – 66
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 556 | Deaths – 18

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 78,132 | Positivity Rate – 3.54%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 26: 2,327/66
  • May 25: 1,824/81
  • May 24: 1,606/28
  • May 23: 2,069/13
  • May 22: 3,406/22
  • May 21: 2,371/96
  • May 20: 2,893/77
  • May 19: 2,811/45
  • May 18: 2,805/97
  • May 17: 1,976/59
  • May 16: 2,482/22
  • May 15: 3,319/57
  • May 14: 3,590/71
  • May 13: 4,064/50

coronavirus florida coronavirus testing coronavirus deaths
Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is a reporter and host for WUSF 89.7
