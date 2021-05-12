State Reports Lowest Coronavirus Positivity Rate In More Than Six Months

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida reported by the state on Wednesday fell to 4.55%, the lowest it's been in six months.

It was based on 84,373 tests returned Tuesday.

The last time the state reported a lower positivity rate was 3.68% on Oct. 24.

The state on Wednesday also reported 3,184 more people have tested positive for coronavirus -- bringing Florida's total to 2,278,549 cases.

The state recorded the deaths of 51 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday's report, bringing the overall death toll to 36,598.

Seven deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 2,727 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, May 12)



Positive Tests – 2,278,549 | Deaths – 36,598

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 3,184 | Deaths – 51

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 772 | Deaths – 7

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 84,373 | Positivity Rate –4.55%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

