Have You Tried To Get A Coronavirus Vaccine? Tell Us Your Experience

Florida has begun administering coronavirus vaccines, focusing first on health care workers and now the state's population over age 65.

However, the rollout is getting off to a bumpy start. Counties across the state are having difficulties with reservations, with websites crashing and phone lines backing up.

We want to know if you have attempted to receive a vaccine, and what difficulties -- if any -- have you encountered?

We want to hear from you. Fill out the form below and tell us about your experiences, and we may contact you for a future story.