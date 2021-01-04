© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports More Than 11,000 Coronavirus Cases Monday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published January 4, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST
Covid Monday.png
Florida Department of Health

The number of new coronavirus cases in Florida climbed by 11,256 on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

That brought the statewide total to 1,376,692. The state also reported 105 deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 22,415.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,856 cases and 19 deaths on Monday – including 13 in Pinellas County.

The state received test results from 104,014 people on Sunday. Of those tested for the first time, 12.52% were positive.

State Totals (as of Monday, Jan. 4):

  • Positive Tests - 1,376,692
  • Deaths – 22,415

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 11,256 | Deaths - 105

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 1,856 | Deaths - 19

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 104,014 | Positivity Rate – 12.52%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan. 4: 11,256/105
  • Jan. 3: 10,603/100
  • Jan. 2: 31,518/220*
  • Jan. 1: No data reported
  • Dec. 31: 17,192/133
  • Dec. 30: 13,871/139
  • Dec. 29: 12,075/105
  • Dec. 28: 8,198/99
  • Dec. 27: 7,391/77
  • Dec. 26: 17,042/142*
  • Dec. 25: No data reported
  • Dec. 24: 13,147/122
  • Dec. 23: 11,384/121
  • Dec. 22: 10,434/76

* Totals from Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
