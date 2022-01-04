Florida Matters explores the most important issues before Florida’s 2022 legislative session

This week, we preview Florida's upcoming legislative session, which starts next Tuesday in Tallahassee.

The 60 days will be filled with debating bills on issues important to lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is up for re-election.

In this conversation, host Steve Newborn breaks down the top issues (such as abortion, election security and redistricting) with James Call, a Capitol reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat.

You can listen to Newborn's conversation with Call by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”