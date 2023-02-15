Red tide is still being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay and Sarasota beaches

Large concentrations of red tide are continuing to be found at the mouth of Tampa Bay and along Sarasota County beaches.

The latest survey by state environmental officials show red tide is still present in an area stretching from Fort DeSoto in Pinellas County to Anna Maria Island and Longboat Pass in Manatee County.

And medium levels of the toxin continue to be found in Sarasota Bay and beaches ranging from Longboat Key to Siesta Key to beaches south of Venice.

Fish kills connected to red tide have been reported this week in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was reported over the past week in Manatee County (Anna Maria Island Rod & Reel Pier, Coquina Beach, Longboat Key, Manatee Beach, South Skyway Rest Area) and in Sarasota County (Humphries Park, Lido Key Beach, Longboat Key, Manasota Key Beach, Nokomis Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Turtle Beach, Venice Beach and Venice North Jetty Beach).