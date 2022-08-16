© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Florida's alligator hunting season is underway

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published August 16, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT
alligator.png
Courtesy of Outdoor Life
/
Florida's alligator population is estimated at 1.3 million alligators.

Florida’s three-and-a-half-month season began Monday. And for the first time in decades, the harvest allows for daytime hunting.

The annual event has for years, been largely a nighttime pursuit. The 24/7 shift is considered part of the state wildlife commission’s approach to managing Florida's alligator population.

Historically, unregulated hunting led to dramatic decreases in populations.

The American alligator was listed as an endangered species in 1967, under a law that preceded the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service now classifies them as threatened, which allows for state approved control programs.

To participate in gator hunting season, a permit must be acquired from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

More than 15,000 people from across the county applied for permits this year and 7,000 were approved.

Florida's alligators are more active in summer, when chances of a human-alligator encounter rise.

In July, an 80-year-old Englewood woman was killed by an alligator after she fell into a pond near her home.

Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
