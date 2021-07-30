© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Red Tide Retreats In Tampa Bay, But Blooms In Full Force On Beaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published July 30, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT
Map of red tide blooms
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide blooms

Conditions for red tide are improving in Tampa Bay after the fisheries there were devastated but remain high along the Gulf Coast.

Red tide has finally retreated from Tampa Bay. But the red tide blooms are in full force along the Gulf beaches, from Citrus to Sarasota counties.

The latest report from state wildlife officials say only residual levels of the organism that causes red tide has been found in the bay, after untold numbers of fish were killed earlier this month.

High concentrations of red tide have been found in 70 samples the past two days. Officials say 27 were in Sarasota County, 24 in Pinellas, seven in Pasco and six in Manatee County.

The highest concentrations were found off Clearwater Beach, Indian Shores, Redington Beach, Madeira Beach and Treasure Island in Pinellas County. In Sarasota, the heaviest red tide is found off New Pass, Lido Beach, Siesta Key, Turtle Beach, Nokomis and North Jetty Park.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties over the past week.

Respiratory irritation was reported in Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Map of red tide concentrations
Map of red tide concentrations

Tags

EnvironmentRed TideFlorida red tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content