FWC Report Finds Lingering High Concentrations Of Red Tide In Tampa Bay

High concentrations of red tide continue to be found in Tampa Bay and off the coasts of Pinellas, Sarasota and Manatee counties, according to the latest sampling data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A massive fish kill in Tampa Bay continues to pollute the waters around downtown St. Petersburg and smaller die-offs have been reported in Pasco, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Researchers found red tide in 107 samples from Pasco County south to Sarasota County.

Lower amounts of the organism that causes red tide were found off Pinellas beaches this week, except for two areas of high concentrations along Indian Shores Beach and Pass-A-Grille.

In Sarasota County, high concentrations were also found along Longboat Key, Lido Beach and Siesta Key.

The FWC gathers water samples daily but releases its red tide reports twice a week. The next report will be released on Friday.