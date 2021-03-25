© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
climate_change.jpeg
Florida And Climate Change
Climate change is impacting so much around us: heat, flooding, health, wildlife, housing, and more. WUSF, in collaboration with the Florida Climate Reporting Network, is bringing you stories on how climate change is affecting you.

'Resilient Florida' Proposal Could Be Paid For By Federal Stimulus Money

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published March 25, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT
Photo of downtown Tampa waterfront
City of Tampa
/
Water surrounds downtown Tampa on three sides.

A group of climate change bills championed by Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls could be helped by new federal stimulus money.

One of the most ambitious environmental efforts this legislative session is called "Resilient Florida." The pet project of Republican House Speaker Chris Sprowls of Palm Harbor would pump $1 billion into programs designed to combat the effects of climate change.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing to pay for it with part of the $10 billion expected from the latest federal pandemic stimulus plan.

Lester Abberger is president emeritus of 1,000 Friends of Florida, an environmental advocacy group. The group supports the plan.

"It's a new program that provides grants to local governments for land preservation, wastewater treatment, water supply, stormwater management, and emergency response centers and some transportation infrastructure," he said during a legislative update webinar.

Abberger says the stimulus money could save taxpayers from paying that $1 billion back.

Tags

EnvironmentResilient Floridasea level riseFlooding FloridaFlorida And Climate ChangeGov. Ron DeSantis
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content