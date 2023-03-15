© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

New College of Florida interim president Richard Corcoran fires the school's diversity dean

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published March 15, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
A picture of the front of New College, with sign and trees
New College of Florida
/
The small liberal arts college in Sarasota whose student enrollment is approximately 700 has been the focus of Gov. Ron DeSantis' efforts to create a more conservative education model for Florida's public colleges and universities.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has made the elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Florida's public colleges and universities a legislative priority.

At a Feb. 28 meeting of the New College Board of Trustees — when the conservative majority voted to eliminate the school's Office of Outreach and Inclusive Excellence — it signaled approval of a recommendation to reassign the office's four full-time employees.

But last week, Interim President Richard Corcoran fired Yoleidy Rosario-Hernandez, the school's dean for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

During the February meeting, board member Christopher Rufo made a motion to eliminate the DEI office and "authorize the interim president to make necessary or appropriate personnel decisions.”

When asked for comment, a New College spokesperson did not offer a reason for the dismissal. An email response simply stated that "the Office of Outreach and Inclusive Excellence has been abolished and the position is no longer necessary.”

In a media event hosted by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, Rufo called college DEI initiatives "a vehicle for left wing political activists to hijack public resources."

