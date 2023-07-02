© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Appliance, stove tax ‘holidays’ begin in Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published July 2, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT
A gas-burning stove is offered for sale at a home improvement store in Chicago, Illinois.
The tax holiday also applies to gas ranges and cooktops without a price limit.

The exemptions apply to Energy Star appliances, such as washing machines, clothes dryers and refrigerators.

Year-long tax “holidays” will start Saturday that allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes when they buy certain appliances and gas stoves.

Lawmakers approved the tax exemptions during this year’s legislative session.

The exemptions apply to Energy Star appliances such as washing machines that cost $1,500 or less, clothes dryers that cost $1,500 or less, water heaters that cost $1,500 or less and refrigerators that cost $4,500 or less.

They also apply to gas ranges and cooktops without a price limit, according to details on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

The tax holidays will last through June 30, 2024.

Tags
Economy / Business Tax Holidayenergy efficiencyNatural Gas
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now