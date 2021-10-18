© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
More people booking long-term rentals in Florida than any other year, says Airbnb

WFSU | By Robbie Gaffney
Published October 18, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT
From January to June of this year, Airbnb saw more bookings for long-term stays in Florida than any other time in the company's history. Tomas Martinelli is the company's public policy director for Florida. He says at the height of the pandemic, people were afraid to travel. Then, in late spring and early summer of last year, Airbnb began seeing people search for rentals less than 500 miles away.

"There was almost like a new phenomenon and a new demand that we ended up being a big contributor and a big service provider to that market," Martinelli says.

Martinelli says that's because Airbnb allows people to stay anywhere. And he says Florida, being a top tourist destination, attracted many people with its sandy beaches and state parks. As a result, his company saw many people begin booking stays longer than 30 days starting this year.

"There is so much flexibility in the way that we are all living now, and that forms the hypothesis for what we believe will be the change in travel that's yet to really come to fruition," Martinelli says.

Airbnb says people are captivated by the prospect of travel blurring with living.

Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Robbie Gaffney
Robbie Gaffney is a recent graduate from Florida State University with degrees in Digital Media Production and Creative Writing. Before working at WFSU, they recorded FSU’s basketball and baseball games for Seminole Productions as well as interned for the PBS Station in Largo, Florida. Robbie loves playing video games such as Shadow of the Colossus, Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles. Their other hobbies include sleeping and watching anime.
See stories by Robbie Gaffney
