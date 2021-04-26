Broward County Deputies Told Not To Enforce Anti-Riot Law

Deputies in Broward County are being instructed not to enforce an anti-rioting law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week, unless it’s absolutely necessary.

When it is deemed necessary, the decision must run it up the chain of command before taking action.

That's according to an internal memo obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Col. David R. Holmes, the agency’s executive director of law enforcement, emailed district captains Wednesday to say the anti-rioting law threatened to diminish the sheriff’s office’s attempts to connect with the community.