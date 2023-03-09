Modern Notebook for March 12, 2023

On the next Modern Notebook: Helen Grime’s “A Cold Spring” is a three movement work that covers a lot of territory: it opens with exuberant and fast-moving music, followed by a nocturnal mini concerto for solo horn, and finally an energetic finale contrasting solos and duets within the ensemble.

Then, “Don’t Beat a Word,” is “not a breakup song,” says composer Nina Shekhar. What it is, though, is sonically and personally influenced by her experience as a first-generation Indian-American, blending together Bollywood melodies and the sound of American pop.

And, hear a conversation with composer Sangbin Rhie, who is writing a new work for Tampa Bay's Contemporary Art Music Project. The new work will be premiered on a concert next week in St. Petersburg.

Also featuring music by Kitty Xiao, Niloufar Nourbakhsh, Egidija Medekšaitė, Phonodelica, Sophia Jani, Kotoka Suzuki, Nina C. Young, and others; and performances by Nimbus Trio, Cobalt Duo, PRISM Quartet, cellist Matt Haimovitz, pianist Eunbi Kim, Khemia Ensemble, violinist Jennifer Koh, and more.

Hour 1 Emei by Kitty Xiao. Niloufar Nourbakhsh’s Quest. Textile I by Egidija Medekšaitė. Helen Grime’s A Cold Spring. Red Pine by Kristin Kuster. Chen Yi’s Night Thoughts. the drowning meadow by Phonodelica.



Hour 2

