Modern Notebook for January 15, 2023

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Composer Valerie Coleman grew up in West Louisville in Kentucky in what is often called a “Shot Gun House,” a type of house she describes as “a symbol of poverty throughout the South.” We’ll hear a piece by Coleman titled “Shot Gun Houses,” which was composed as an homage to the great Muhammed Ali - who also grew up in a shotgun house in West Louisville.

Then: music by J. Kimo Williams inspired by Beethoven and dedicated to the great civil rights leader John Lewis. It’s titled “With Malice Toward None,” and he says it’s music that seeks to speak to our current social and cultural climate that we face.

Also featuring music by Alvin Singleton, Nia Imani Franklin, Brian Dozier Brown, Shelley Washington, Jessica Mays, Jeff Scott, and others; and performances by flutist Jennifer Grim, clarinetist Anthony McGill, cellist Claire Bryant and violinist Ari Streisfeld, escapeVELOCITY, and more.

You can hear it all Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream it online at wsmr.org, and the next day at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1 Congotay by Stewart Goodyear. Alvin Singleton’s Argoru III. Afro-Dite by Nia Imani Franklin. Brian Dozier Brown’s Left Wanting. Shot Gun Houses by Valerie Coleman. Jessie Montgomery’s Duo for violin and cello.

Hour 2 Le chaos avant la création by Jessica Mays. J. Kimo Williams’ With Malice Toward None. BLACK MARY by Shelley Washington. Jeff Scott’s Homage to Paradise Valley.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

