Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Cello Concerto in b minor, Op. 104 for May 9, 2023

Dvorak once complained that the cello was “nasal-like” at the top of its range and “mumbles” at the bottom. Well, sometimes composers do have to write music for instruments they aren’t necessarily fond of… and fortunately, those feelings didn’t stop Dvorak from composing his magnificent Cello Concerto in b-minor. We’ll hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.