Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 4 in d Op. 120 for October 29, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published October 29, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
Robert Schumann

When it comes to Robert Schumann, his place as one of the masters of mid-nineteenth century piano music sometimes overshadows the work he did in other genres. One genre that was neglected over the course of Schumann’s career was his work in symphonic writing, and of his four mature symphonies, the Fourth and final one is perhaps the most formally innovative. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

