Palladium Chamber Players reprise their first concert for its 10th anniversary season

This year marks the 10th anniversary of music-making for the Palladium Chamber Players.

Violinist Jeffrey Multer is a founding member.

“So, we're actually going to begin our first concert as a fun recap of the very first concert we ever played 10 years ago, same exact program, which will be our core artists," Multer said.

Along with Multer on violin, Daniel Farina will play viola, Edward Aaron will play cello and Jeewon Park will play piano.

Multer says they’ll be playing Beethoven’s Op. 16 Piano Quartet, the Brahms, A-major Piano Quartet and music by Dohnanyi for the 7:30 p.m. concert on Jan. 11 at the Palladium in St. Pete.

The Palladium Chamber Series 2023 offers five concerts with a variety of music, including a performance of the Juilliard String Quartet on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Time For Three, the Grammy-nominated crossover group, which Multer said performed to great acclaim with the Florida Orchestra, will take the stage on March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Multer’s Mile-End Trio has a concert April 12 at 7:30.

Palladium Theater / Violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt

And Florida Orchestra Music Director Michael Francis will be playing the double-bass with guest violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt and the Palladium Chamber players as they close out the season with Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet on May 10 at 7:30.

