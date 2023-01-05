© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture

Palladium Chamber Players reprise their first concert for its 10th anniversary season

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published January 5, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Palladium Chamber Players Jeffrey Multer violin, Danielle Farina viola, Edward Arron cello, Jeewon Park piano, January 16, 2019 Palladium Theatre St Petersburg Florida
Lennon Media Inc./J.M. Lennon
/
Lennon Media
Palladium Chamber players, from left: Jeffrey Multer (violin), Danielle Farina (viola), Edward Arron (cello) and Jeewon Park (piano) on Jan. 16, 2019, at the Palladium Theatre in St. Petersburg.

The original ensemble will play the same program they played for their first concert.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of music-making for the Palladium Chamber Players.

Violinist Jeffrey Multer is a founding member.

“So, we're actually going to begin our first concert as a fun recap of the very first concert we ever played 10 years ago, same exact program, which will be our core artists," Multer said.

Along with Multer on violin, Daniel Farina will play viola, Edward Aaron will play cello and Jeewon Park will play piano.

Multer says they’ll be playing Beethoven’s Op. 16 Piano Quartet, the Brahms, A-major Piano Quartet and music by Dohnanyi for the 7:30 p.m. concert on Jan. 11 at the Palladium in St. Pete.

The Palladium Chamber Series 2023 offers five concerts with a variety of music, including a performance of the Juilliard String Quartet on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Time For Three, the Grammy-nominated crossover group, which Multer said performed to great acclaim with the Florida Orchestra, will take the stage on March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Multer’s Mile-End Trio has a concert April 12 at 7:30.

A young woman with long brown hair, in a sparkly, red dress, smiles at the camera.
Palladium Theater
/
Violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt

And Florida Orchestra Music Director Michael Francis will be playing the double-bass with guest violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt and the Palladium Chamber players as they close out the season with Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet on May 10 at 7:30.

Find more details on the Palladium Chamber Series here:

Palladium Chamber Series – 2023 Season

