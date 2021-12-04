UF awards Gainesville music legend Tom Petty a posthumous doctorate in music

The University of Florida Board of Trustees on Friday voted to honor iconic rock musician Tom Petty, who was born in Gainesville, with a posthumous honorary doctorate degree in music.

A nomination form submitted to the trustees said that Petty’s “presence remains significant” after his death in 2017.

“On the UF campus, Petty’s famed ‘I Won’t Back Down’ has become a mantra at athletic events,” the document said.

Kevin Orr, director of UF’s School of Music, nominated Petty for the honorary degree. “An international superstar, Tom Petty is inextricably tied to Gainesville —- his hometown, and where he first discovered and began to pursue a passion for music and the arts.

Despite opposition from his father, Petty embraced his artistic calling. While never a student at UF, Petty served the campus for a period of time as a groundskeeper.

A lime tree Petty is said to have planted on campus is affectionately known today as the ‘Tom Petty tree,’” Orr wrote in the nomination request.

etty won three Grammy awards during his career and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 along with his band, The Heartbreakers.

“Tom Petty’s unrelenting commitment to his art, and employment of his position to aid those in need, are values we wholly embrace in the School of Music, the College of the Arts, and the University of Florida as a whole,” Orr’s recommendation said.