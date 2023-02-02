© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Business round-up: Interest rates and oil profits

Published February 2, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST
Oil rigs stand in the Loco Hills field along U.S. Highway 82 in Eddy County, near Artesia, N.M. (Jeri Clausing/AP)
Oil rigs stand in the Loco Hills field along U.S. Highway 82 in Eddy County, near Artesia, N.M. (Jeri Clausing/AP)

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates again, but only by a quarter of a point. The lower rate increase comes after months of more aggressive steps and signaled optimism that inflation was easing. Elsewhere, oil companies are releasing their profits with many setting new records, angering activists and the government.

MSNBC’s anchor and economic correspondent Ali Velshi joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to dive into all the latest business news.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

