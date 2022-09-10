© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ukraine is fighting both a physical and cyber war against Russia

By Michel Martin
Published September 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Dina Temple-Raston, host of the podcast Click Here, about Ukraine's volunteer IT Army.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

US / WorldAll Things Considered
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now