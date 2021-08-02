© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Long Distance Runners May Enjoy A Luxury Ultramarathon In Scotland

Published August 2, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An ultramarathon is for people who feel a 26.2-mile marathon isn't challenging enough. They might run 100 miles or more. And the BBC reports on a luxury ultramarathon in Scotland. You spend four days running 120 miles, a bit more than a marathon, per day. And at night, you're glamping - luxury camping with butlers and spa pools. All you have to do is pay the $20,000 entry fee. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now