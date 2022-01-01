WUSF Public Media's Updated Program Schedule

As Tampa Bay’s flagship public radio station, WUSF 89.7 will transition to an all news format on Monday, October 31st. This will enhance our commitment to broadcasting the highest quality programs from NPR, the BBC World Service, and other network providers, as well as local programming and reporting from our award-winning news team.

The new lineup expands the 1A conversation each evening with 1A Plus; we’re adding the second hour of Science Friday; and featuring a global perspective on the day’s news on As It Happens from the CBC-Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Exciting new additions on the weekend include Intelligence Squared with John Donvan, Milkstreet Radio with Christopher Kimball, and Our Body Politic with Farai Chideya.

With this new and diverse lineup, WUSF 89.7 can focus on news and information—including weather and safety—so we can better serve the residents of the Greater Tampa Bay Region and our neighbors across Florida.

Jazz will transition to an enhanced home on ArtsAxisFlorida.org where we are committed to expanding coverage of local jazz events and artists, produce on-demand performances and podcasts, and reach more jazz audiences when and where they are: online, mobile, digital, and social. Occasional jazz stories highlighting new music and local performers will be featured in news programs throughout the WUSF 89.7 schedule.

FAQ

Why is WUSF making these program changes?

WUSF 89.7 is committed to serving its audience with the highest quality and most trusted news and information available. These changes allow WUSF 89.7 to become entirely focused on news and information to better serve you when you need it.

When will these changes take effect?

The new programming begins at 9pm on Monday, October 31st.

How will this impact WUSF’s All Night Jazz?

Jazz programming at WUSF Public Media is moving from WUSF 89.7 to a new platform that is all-digital, highly social and powered by our creative hub, Arts Axis Florida – and it will be available on demand 24 hours a day.

Who can I contact with any questions?

Sheila Rue, Program Director at srue@wusf.org

Jose Luis Jimenez, Assistant Program Director at jljimenez@wusf.org

Our Membership Staff is happy to assist you at 800-741-9090 or at memberservices@wusf.org

