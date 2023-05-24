WUSF wins regional Murrow awards in three categories

WUSF Public Media received three regional Edward R. Murrow awards for its work in 2022, including two for its Black Mental Health collaboration, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Thursday.

WUSF reporters, producers and editors were recognized in three categories in the Large Market Radio division.

The Black Mental Health series won in the categories of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and News Series. WUSF collaborated with The Florida Courier, The Weekly Challenger and RoyalTee magazine to highlight the stories of Black Floridians seeking emotional healing and wellness, and to provide resources for those needing support. The collaboration was part of the national America Amplified community engagement initiative, supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

WUSF reporter Steve Newborn also won a regional Murrow in the category of Excellence in Sound for his feature on Seagrasses in the Gulf of Mexico.

The awards recognize broadcast journalism excellence produced during 2022 in local and national newsrooms across the United States.

The Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious broadcast awards in the United States, and winners in the regional competitions will vie for national awards to be announced later this year.

WUSF competes in Region 13, which includes news produced in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.