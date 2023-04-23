WUSF News receives 18 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

Work produced by WUSF’s journalists in 2022 received 18 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcasts Journalists on Saturday, including first place in eight categories.

Reporter and All Things Considered cohost Kerry Sheridan was named the state’s top radio reporter for the second year in a row. WUSF also won first place in the team coverage category for its reporting on Hurricane Ian.

In all, 11 of WUSF’s journalists were honored for their work in categories that spanned the range from newscasts to public affairs, politics and sports reporting.

First place honors:

Finalists: