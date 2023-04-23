WUSF News receives 18 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists
Eleven journalists were honored for their work in 2022.
Work produced by WUSF’s journalists in 2022 received 18 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcasts Journalists on Saturday, including first place in eight categories.
Reporter and All Things Considered cohost Kerry Sheridan was named the state’s top radio reporter for the second year in a row. WUSF also won first place in the team coverage category for its reporting on Hurricane Ian.
In all, 11 of WUSF’s journalists were honored for their work in categories that spanned the range from newscasts to public affairs, politics and sports reporting.
First place honors:
- Newscast: WUSF Morning Edition News; Craig Kopp
- General Assignment: A shortage of baby formula has Florida families scrambling; Stephanie Colombini
- Series/Franchise: Light: Trans Joy; Daylina Miller
- Team Coverage: Ian’s immediate aftermath coverage; WUSF News Team
- Consumer/Economic: WUSF News consumer and economic reporting 2022 (Collection of four stories: story 1, story 2, story 3 and story 4); Gabriella Paul, Cathy Carter and Kerry Sheridan
- Public Affairs: Residents reflect on Hurricane Ian’s life-changing impacts; Matthew Peddie and Dinorah Prevost
- Education Reporting: WUSF News Education Reporter 2022 (Collection of three stories: story 1, story 2, story 3; Kerry Sheridan and Bailey LeFever
- Reporter: Kerry Sheridan
Finalists:
- General Assignment: Scientists dispute surgeon general’s vaccine guidance; Stephanie Colombini
- Politics/Government Series/Program: Florida Matters Democracy 2022 coverage; Matthew Peddie and Dinorah Prevost
- Politics/Government Station: Democracy 2022; WUSF News Team
- Series/Franchise: Hard: Black Mental Health; WUSF News Team
- Feature Hard: ‘We are not being indoctrinated,’ students, teachers say; Kerry Sheridan
- Continuing Coverage: Gender affirming care coverage (Collection of five stories: story 1, story 2, story 3, story 4, story 5; Stephanie Colombini and Daylina Miller
- Use of Sound: Seagrasses thrive in Gulf while withering elsewhere; Steve Newborn
- Health Reporting: WUSF health reporting 2022: Stephanie Colombini and Kerry Sheridan
- Climate/Environmental reporting: WUSF environmental reporting 2022; Jessica Meszaros, Steve Newborn and Cathy Carter
- Sports Reporting, single: Fans cheer on first female baseball manager; Kerry Sheridan