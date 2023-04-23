© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF Station News

WUSF News receives 18 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By WUSF Staff
Published April 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
An award for WUSF team coverage of Hurricane Ian's aftermath.
Mary Shedden
/
WUSF

Eleven journalists were honored for their work in 2022.

Work produced by WUSF’s journalists in 2022 received 18 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcasts Journalists on Saturday, including first place in eight categories.

Reporter and All Things Considered cohost Kerry Sheridan was named the state’s top radio reporter for the second year in a row. WUSF also won first place in the team coverage category for its reporting on Hurricane Ian.

In all, 11 of WUSF’s journalists were honored for their work in categories that spanned the range from newscasts to public affairs, politics and sports reporting.

First place honors:

Finalists:

