WUSF has always been committed to public service and public good by providing independent news for everyone. We are your trusted source for community information—always ambitious, always bold, always powered by YOU!
Your support helps WUSF build community consciousness through focus on facts and a diversity of voices and culture. With your support, we continue to remain a crucial provider of accurate and thorough reporting, with context behind every story, and a vital hub of the rich and diverse culture of our region.
Because we are listener supported, you ensure that WUSF has the resources to keep you and our entire community inspired and in-the-know during every important moment with news coverage that’s smart, courageous, independent, and sure to be intriguing.
You keep our rigorous journalism accessible to all! YOU are our most reliable source of funding. During our Spring Member Campaign, please consider becoming a new member and help us reach our goal of 1,000 members coming together to power WUSF 89.7.
Click the donate button below or call or text the word “DONATE” to 877-330-1024. Thank you for your support.
The Longest Table is one of the best events of the year and you could have a chance to attend as a VIP! WUSF Public Media wants to give you and a few guests FOUR VIP dinner tickets with preferential restaurant selection, reserved seating, and valet parking to the Longest Table! After you’ve enjoyed an amazing dinner with friends on Bayshore Drive, spend the night in St. Pete at the beautiful Birchwood Hotel. Enjoy two rooms with a one-night stay and complimentary breakfast at this waterfront hotel. If you’ve never attended—or if you’ve attended before — our VIP package to the Longest Table is sure to be a delightful experience, you don’t want to miss!
Make a contribution during WUSF’s Spring Member Campaign, and you will be automatically entered into the Longest Table VIP package. All Sustaining members of WUSF Public Media (Classical WSMR and WUSF) are automatically entered. For more information and the official rules and regulations, click here. To enter without making a gift, click here.
Thank You Gifts
NPR/WUSF Retro Logo Tee Shirt
$10/Month
Show your support for quality journalism (and style) with this 1970’s NPR logo tee. (White logo on black tee shirt). WUSF logo on the sleeve. Preshrunk, runs small. Comes in Men’s and Women’s fits.
WUSF Wireless Charger/Phone Holder
$16/Month
A wireless charger AND a phone holder for your car all rolled into 1…can it get any better? This wireless car charger simply clips onto your air vent to properly hold your phone at the desired viewing angle. The wireless car charge features a self-closing grip that when the phone is set down into the holder the side arms automatically close to fit your phone. Featuring 10 watts of wireless charging power, this phone holder can charge your phone at top speeds.
WUSF Chico Backpack
$20/Month
Dinners with Ruth is an extraordinary account of the special relationship between Ruth Bader Ginsberg and author Nina Totenberg, and how they saw each other not only through personal joys, but also illness, loss, and widowhood. Dinners with Ruth also weaves together compelling, personal portraits of other fascinating women and men from Nina’s life. Dinners with Ruth is a moving story of the joy and true meaning of friendship.
DOUBLE YOUR DONATION WITH CORPORATE MATCHING
Many employers sponsor matching gift programs as part of their corporate social responsibility and benefits offered to employees. Several corporations will match charitable contributions made by their employees’ dollar-for-dollar, doubling your impact! Some companies also match retirees' or spouses' gifts. To find out if your company has a matching gift program, please visit the link below or contact your Human Resources office.